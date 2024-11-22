Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Arkansas

Louisiana Tech (4-6) will hit the road for a matchup at Arkansas (5-5) on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
The game can be viewed on the ESPN+/SEC Network+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Game Betting Odds
Spread | Arkansas -21.5
O/U Total | 50.5
Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +1160, Arkansas -2800
ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs an 6.2% chance at winning the game outright.
Recent Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 4-0 ATS when playing as a double-digit underdog in 2024.
- The Bulldogs are 6-4 ATS in 2024.
- Arkansas is 7-3 ATS in 2024.
- With a win, LA Tech would remain in contention to go bowling in 2024. With a win, Arkansas would reach the 6-win mark to become bowl eligible.
