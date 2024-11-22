Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Arkansas

Louisiana Tech (4-6) will hit the road for a matchup at Arkansas (5-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.

The game can be viewed on the ESPN+/SEC Network+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | Arkansas -21.5

O/U Total | 50.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +1160, Arkansas -2800

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs an 6.2% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 4-0 ATS when playing as a double-digit underdog in 2024.

- The Bulldogs are 6-4 ATS in 2024.

- Arkansas is 7-3 ATS in 2024.

- With a win, LA Tech would remain in contention to go bowling in 2024. With a win, Arkansas would reach the 6-win mark to become bowl eligible.

---

