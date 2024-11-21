Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Arkansas

Louisiana Tech will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in its final non-conference matchup of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/SEC Network+/KXKZ 107.5 FM. The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Fayetteville was back in 2016 when Tech suffered a 21-20 heartbreaking defeat. With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams. PFF Grading Scale 90 and Above - Elite Level 80 to 89 - All-Conference Level 70 to 79 - Starter Level 60 to 69 - Backup Level 59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Arkansas Defense LA Tech Player PFF Grade Arkansas Player PFF Grade QB Evan Bullock 69.9 DE Landon Jackson 80.6 RB Omiri Wiggins 68.6 DT Eric Gregory 74.5 LT Daniel Keys 51.8 DT Cameron Ball 66.8 LG Bert Hale 64 DE Nico Davillier 66.8 C Landon Nelson 58.7 LB Xavian Sorey Jr. 60.5 RG Jerren Gilbert 56 LB Stephen Dix Jr. 62.6 RT Hayden Christman 57.8 LB Brad Spence 62.9 TE Eli Finley 53.7 S Jayden Johnson 70 WR Jimmy Holiday 70.5 S TJ Metcalf 61.6 WR Tru Edwards 75.6 CB Hudson Clark 66.5 WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim 50.6 CB Doneiko Slaughter 54

Tech's offense found some success on the ground against WKU last week to the tune of 209 yards rushing. If you're looking for a weakness for Arkansas it's the secondary, so the run game might be a little bit more difficult to get going on Saturday. The Hogs rank 38th nationally in run defense. From a passing game standpoint, the starting secondary has allowed 10 passing touchdowns. Metcalf has been a ballhawk from his safety spot with 3 INTs and 4 PBUs. The big key for Tech will be blocking Arkansas star pass rusher Landon Jackson. Jackson, a future first round pick, ranks 23rd nationally with 35 QB pressures this season.

Arkansas Offense vs LA Tech Defense Arkansas Player PFF Grade LA Tech Player PFF Grade QB Taylen Green 88.1 DE Jessie Evans 64.9 RB Ja'Quinden Jackson 85.3 NT David Blay 70.5 LT Fernando Carmona 67.7 DE Mykol Clark 65.1 LG E'Marion Harris 52.9 LB Kolbe Fields 80.6 C Addison Nichols 68.2 LB Zach Zimos 67 RG Joshua Braun 70.5 LB CJ Harris 62.1 RT Keyshawn Blackstock 57.5 S Blake Thompson 59.2 TE Luke Hasz 72.7 S Jacob Fields 61.8 WR Andrew Armstrong 86.5 S Michael Richard 54 WR Isaiah Satenga 65.6 CB Cedric Woods 68.8 WR Tyrone Broden 52.1 CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor 71.6