Advertisement
Published Nov 21, 2024
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Arkansas
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in its final non-conference matchup of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/SEC Network+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Fayetteville was back in 2016 when Tech suffered a 21-20 heartbreaking defeat.

With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and Above - Elite Level

80 to 89 - All-Conference Level

70 to 79 - Starter Level

60 to 69 - Backup Level

59 and Below - Replacement Level

LA Tech Offense vs Arkansas Defense
LA Tech PlayerPFF GradeArkansas PlayerPFF Grade

QB Evan Bullock

69.9

DE Landon Jackson

80.6

RB Omiri Wiggins

68.6

DT Eric Gregory

74.5

LT Daniel Keys

51.8

DT Cameron Ball

66.8

LG Bert Hale

64

DE Nico Davillier

66.8

C Landon Nelson

58.7

LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

60.5

RG Jerren Gilbert

56

LB Stephen Dix Jr.

62.6

RT Hayden Christman

57.8

LB Brad Spence

62.9

TE Eli Finley

53.7

S Jayden Johnson

70

WR Jimmy Holiday

70.5

S TJ Metcalf

61.6

WR Tru Edwards

75.6

CB Hudson Clark

66.5

WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim

50.6

CB Doneiko Slaughter

54

Advertisement

Tech's offense found some success on the ground against WKU last week to the tune of 209 yards rushing.

If you're looking for a weakness for Arkansas it's the secondary, so the run game might be a little bit more difficult to get going on Saturday. The Hogs rank 38th nationally in run defense.

From a passing game standpoint, the starting secondary has allowed 10 passing touchdowns. Metcalf has been a ballhawk from his safety spot with 3 INTs and 4 PBUs.

The big key for Tech will be blocking Arkansas star pass rusher Landon Jackson. Jackson, a future first round pick, ranks 23rd nationally with 35 QB pressures this season.

Arkansas Offense vs LA Tech Defense
Arkansas PlayerPFF GradeLA Tech PlayerPFF Grade

QB Taylen Green

88.1

DE Jessie Evans

64.9

RB Ja'Quinden Jackson

85.3

NT David Blay

70.5

LT Fernando Carmona

67.7

DE Mykol Clark

65.1

LG E'Marion Harris

52.9

LB Kolbe Fields

80.6

C Addison Nichols

68.2

LB Zach Zimos

67

RG Joshua Braun

70.5

LB CJ Harris

62.1

RT Keyshawn Blackstock

57.5

S Blake Thompson

59.2

TE Luke Hasz

72.7

S Jacob Fields

61.8

WR Andrew Armstrong

86.5

S Michael Richard

54

WR Isaiah Satenga

65.6

CB Cedric Woods

68.8

WR Tyrone Broden

52.1

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

71.6

Slowing down the three-headed monster of Taylen Green, Ja'Quinden Jackson, and Andrew Armstrong will be essential for Tech's defense to have success on Saturday.

Green, a dual-threat quarterback, has piled up 2,770 total yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Jackson has rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns from his running back spot.

Green and Jackson have combined to force an astounding 70 missed tackles this season. The Bulldogs have been dynamite in the tackling department all year, and that will need to be the case again on Saturday.

Armstrong has been dynamic at wide receiver with 61 catches for 931 yards and 1 touchdown.

It will be interesting to Jeremiah Johnson's plan of attack against Green on Saturday. Keeping Green in the pocket will be a huge key to Tech's success.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue