Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Arkansas

Louisiana Tech will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in its final non-conference matchup of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+/SEC Network+/KXKZ 107.5 FM.
The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Fayetteville was back in 2016 when Tech suffered a 21-20 heartbreaking defeat.
With the help of Pro Football Focus, let's take a look at the starters for both teams.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and Above - Elite Level
80 to 89 - All-Conference Level
70 to 79 - Starter Level
60 to 69 - Backup Level
59 and Below - Replacement Level
Tech's offense found some success on the ground against WKU last week to the tune of 209 yards rushing.
If you're looking for a weakness for Arkansas it's the secondary, so the run game might be a little bit more difficult to get going on Saturday. The Hogs rank 38th nationally in run defense.
From a passing game standpoint, the starting secondary has allowed 10 passing touchdowns. Metcalf has been a ballhawk from his safety spot with 3 INTs and 4 PBUs.
The big key for Tech will be blocking Arkansas star pass rusher Landon Jackson. Jackson, a future first round pick, ranks 23rd nationally with 35 QB pressures this season.
Slowing down the three-headed monster of Taylen Green, Ja'Quinden Jackson, and Andrew Armstrong will be essential for Tech's defense to have success on Saturday.
Green, a dual-threat quarterback, has piled up 2,770 total yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Jackson has rushed for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns from his running back spot.
Green and Jackson have combined to force an astounding 70 missed tackles this season. The Bulldogs have been dynamite in the tackling department all year, and that will need to be the case again on Saturday.
Armstrong has been dynamic at wide receiver with 61 catches for 931 yards and 1 touchdown.
It will be interesting to Jeremiah Johnson's plan of attack against Green on Saturday. Keeping Green in the pocket will be a huge key to Tech's success.
