Louisiana Tech (10-6, 0-1) will wrap up its two-game road trip at Middle Tennessee (6-9, 0-0) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (25-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (75-96 in his 6th season at Middle Tennessee.

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech was defeated 81-77 by Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, TX.

Tahlik Chavez led four Bulldogs in double-figures with 20 points on 8/15 shooting from the field.

Tyler Henry (13 pts), Isaiah Crawford (12 pts), and Jordan Crawford (11 pts) also added double-figure points for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, Tech allowed 81 points which matched a season-worst. Getting back on the track on the defensive end of the floor will be a focus on Thursday night.

Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee defeated Reinhardt 84-47 on January 3rd to finish non-conference play at 6-9 overall.

Elias King has emerged as a go-to scorer for the Blue Raiders. The lefty is averaging 12.3 points per game on 40.1% shooting from the field.

As a team, Middle Tennessee is shooting 41% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 74% chance at winning against Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Middle Tennessee on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue