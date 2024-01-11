PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Middle Tennessee
Louisiana Tech (10-6, 0-1) will wrap up its two-game road trip at Middle Tennessee (6-9, 0-0) on Thursday night.
Game Time | 8:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN
LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (25-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)
Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (75-96 in his 6th season at Middle Tennessee.
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech was defeated 81-77 by Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, TX.
Tahlik Chavez led four Bulldogs in double-figures with 20 points on 8/15 shooting from the field.
Tyler Henry (13 pts), Isaiah Crawford (12 pts), and Jordan Crawford (11 pts) also added double-figure points for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Tech allowed 81 points which matched a season-worst. Getting back on the track on the defensive end of the floor will be a focus on Thursday night.
Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Middle Tennessee defeated Reinhardt 84-47 on January 3rd to finish non-conference play at 6-9 overall.
Elias King has emerged as a go-to scorer for the Blue Raiders. The lefty is averaging 12.3 points per game on 40.1% shooting from the field.
As a team, Middle Tennessee is shooting 41% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range.
ESPN FPI
ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 74% chance at winning against Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
---
Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Middle Tennessee on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue