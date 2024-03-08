PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Middle Tennessee
Louisiana Tech (21-9, 11-4) will close out the regular season by hosting Middle Tennessee (13-17, 7-8) on Saturday afternoon.
Game Time | 2:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA
LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (36-27 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)
Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (82-104 in his 6th season at Middle Tennessee)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech fell 72-66 to Sam Houston State on Thursday night for its first loss since February 10th.
Daniel Batcho led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the defeat.
Tech was only 3/15 (20%) from behind the 3-point line and 15/23 (65%) at the free throw line.
Tahlik Chavez, Isaiah Crawford, Tyler Henry, Dravon Mangum, and Jordan Turner will play in their final home game as a Bulldog on Saturday.
Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Middle Tennessee is playing its best basketball of the season having won 5 of its last 7 games.
Elias King (19 points) and Jalen Jordan (17 points) led the Blue Raiders to a huge 69-61 victory over Liberty on Wednesday night in Murfreesboro.
Overall, Jestin Porter continues to pace the offense averaging 13.9 points per game.
Jared Coleman-Jones will provide an excellent matchup for Daniel Batcho in the post. Coleman-Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds when the two teams met earlier this season.
ESPN FPI
ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 96,6% at earning a victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
---
Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Middle Tennessee on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue