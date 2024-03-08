Louisiana Tech (21-9, 11-4) will close out the regular season by hosting Middle Tennessee (13-17, 7-8) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (36-27 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (82-104 in his 6th season at Middle Tennessee)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 72-66 to Sam Houston State on Thursday night for its first loss since February 10th.

Daniel Batcho led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the defeat.

Tech was only 3/15 (20%) from behind the 3-point line and 15/23 (65%) at the free throw line.

Tahlik Chavez, Isaiah Crawford, Tyler Henry, Dravon Mangum, and Jordan Turner will play in their final home game as a Bulldog on Saturday.

Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee is playing its best basketball of the season having won 5 of its last 7 games.

Elias King (19 points) and Jalen Jordan (17 points) led the Blue Raiders to a huge 69-61 victory over Liberty on Wednesday night in Murfreesboro.

Overall, Jestin Porter continues to pace the offense averaging 13.9 points per game.

Jared Coleman-Jones will provide an excellent matchup for Daniel Batcho in the post. Coleman-Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds when the two teams met earlier this season.



ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 96,6% at earning a victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

