Louisiana Tech (22-9, 12-4) will play Middle Tennessee (13-18, 7-9) in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Propst Arena, in Huntsville, AL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (37-27 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Nick McDevitt (82-105 in his 6th season at Middle Tennessee)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech wrapped up the regular season with an 84-70 victory over the Blue Raiders on Saturday.

Isaiah Crawford, Daniel Batcho, and Tahlik Chavez all scored 19 points in the victory.

On Monday, Isaiah Crawford was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Crawford averaged 16.5 points, 6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in the regular season.

Daniel Batcho was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year after averaging 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

Tahlik Chavez was a 3rd team All CUSA selection, and Sean Newman was named Honorable Mention All CUSA.

Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech having won 5 of its last 8 games.

Jestin Porter is the leading scorer averaging 13.7 points per game. The Houston, TX native averaged 17 points per game against Louisiana Tech this season.

Elias King (12.9 ppg) and Jared Coleman-Jones (11.1 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in points for the Blue Raiders this season.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 89.8% at earning a victory over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night.

