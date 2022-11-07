Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open its 2022-2023 season at home against Mississippi College (0-0) on Monday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CUSA.tv

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

PREVIEW | Talvin Hester was hired as the new head coach of the Dunkin' Dogs on March 29, 2022.

After 223 days of preparing for his team for this moment, Coach Hester will lead his team onto the floor Monday night against Mississippi College.

Hester spent 20 years as an assistant coach before earning his first head coaching opportunity with the 'Dogs.

The Bulldogs return 10 players from a team that finished 24-10 overall and made it to the Conference USA Championship game.

Cobe Williams, a first-team All-CUSA selection in the preseason, is back for his 4th season in a Bulldog uniform after averaging 11.3 points and 3 assists a season ago.

Sharp-shooter Keaston Willis is also back after 12.1 points and making 93 three-point field goals last season. Willis knocked down a team-high 11 shots from 3-point range in Tech's run to the Conference USA Championship game last season.

Bulldog fans will be excited to see Isaiah Crawford back out on the floor Monday night. Crawford played in only three games last season after suffering his second knee Injury in his first three years on campus. Crawford averaged 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds during the 2020-2021 season and will be a major contributor for the Bulldogs this season.

The Dunkin' Dogs were picked to finish 6th in Conference USA in the preseason by the league's head coaches.

Mississippi College finished 7-19 a season ago.

Bee McCrary led the Choctaws with 11 points and 4 rebounds In a 98-47 loss to UAB on November 1st.

TECH'S ROSTER MAKE-UP

RETURNERS | G Keaston Willis (6'3, 190), F Kenny Hunter (6'10, 235), G Kaleb Stewart (6'3, 185), G Terran Williams (6'5, 195), G Ben Ponder (6'3, 200), G LaDamien Bradford (6'5, 205), F David Green (6'7, 215), F Will Allen (6'7, 225), F Isaiah Crawford (6'6, 220), G Cobe Williams (6'0, 180)

NEWCOMERS | F Dravon Mangum (6'8, 205, Radford), G Quandre Bullock (6'6, 195, JC Angelina College), G Jordan Crawford (6'3, 175, Simsboro HS), F Pierre Geneste Jr (6'11, 215, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Heritage Christian HS In Los Angeles, CA)

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue