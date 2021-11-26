PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs NC State

Louisiana Tech (4-1) will travel to NC State (4-1) for a non-conference match-up Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 1:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Location | PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (133-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 133-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

NC State HC | Kevin Keatts (155-76 in 7 seasons as a HC, 83-48 in 4 seasons at NC State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 96-74 victory over ULM on Wednesday night to move to 4-1 this season.

In the win, Keaston Willis led four Bulldogs in double-figures with 22 points. The sharpshooter knocked down 7 of 12 attempts from 3-points range.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds for his 3rd double-double of the season .

Tech knocked down 13 three-point shots, a season high, in the win.

Scouting the NC State Wolfpack

NC State earned a 65-57 victory over Texas Southern to move to 4-1 overall in its last contest.

Dereon Seabron went for 21 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory.

Seabron is averaging 20.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals through 5 games.

The 6'7 guard leads the Wolfpack in all 4 categories.

Jericole Hellems (11.6 ppg), Casey Morsell (11.6 ppg), Cam Hayes (11.2 ppg) and Terquavion Smith (10.0 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring for the Wolfpack.

