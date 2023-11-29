Louisiana Tech (5-1) will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a non-conference match-up with New Mexico (5-1) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Mountain West Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (20-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

New Mexico HC | Richard Pitino (40-32 in 2+ seasons at New Mexico)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 105-65 victory over Dillard on Saturday for its 5th straight win.

In the victory, Devin Rea poured in a career-high 21 points on 7/9 shooting from the field in 24 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 since Daniel Batch was deemed eligible by the NCAA. The 6'11 center is averaging 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Tech is getting 30.6 points per game from its bench, which ranks 46th nationally.

Jaylin Henderson has come off the bench in all six games and is averaging 12.3 points on 53% shooting from the field.

Scouting the New Mexico Lobos

Richard Pitino's squad comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech averaging 82.8 points per game.

The Lobos play at the 6th fastest pace in the country and are efficient doing it shooting 45% from the field.

Donovan Dent has been spectacular early on in his sophomore season averaging 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr (18.2 points) and JT Toppin (14.2 points) round out the Lobos averaging double-figures this season.

