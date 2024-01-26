Louisiana Tech (14-6, 4-1) will return home to host UTEP (9-11, 3-2) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (29-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jason Hooten (9-11 in his 1st season at New Mexico State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 68-54 victory over UTEP on Thursday night to move 4-1 in Conference USA play.

The 4-1 record puts the Bulldogs into a first place tie with Sam Houston State.

In the victory over the Miners, Daniel Batcho stole the show with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

The Paris, France native played a huge role in helping the Bulldogs limit the Miners to only 29.5% shooting from the field.

Through five games in league play, Tech ranks 1st in offensive efficiency and 1st in defensive efficiency.

Scouting the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State comes to Ruston after dropping a 79-67 decision at Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Femi Odukale (11.6 ppg) and Robert Carpenter (10.3 ppg) are the two Aggies that are averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

Kaosi Ezeagu anchor a defensive unit that is limiting opponents to only 40.8% shooting from the field.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 94.9% chance at winning against New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with New Mexico State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



