Louisiana Tech (19-8, 9-3) will close out the week with a road trip to New Mexico State (11-16, 5-7) on Saturday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (34-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jason Hooten (11-16 in his 1st season at New Mexico State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech picked up its third straight victory with a 65-59 defeat of UTEP on Thursday night.

Tahlik Chavez and Isaiah Crawford combined for 39 of Tech's 65 points on the evening.

Daniel Batcho and Sean Newman returned to the lineup from injury and played big minutes in the win.

Batcho had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 blocks of the Bulldogs.

Newman dished out a team-high 6 assists and hit 2 big free throws in the final minute.

Scouting the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State fell for the 6th time in 8 games with a 79-58 loss to Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Femi Odukale continues to lead the Aggies in scoring averaging 11 points per game.

Christian Cook scored a team-high 14 points in the loss to the Bearkats and has a season-high of 27 against Liberty earlier this season.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 84.8% at earning a victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

