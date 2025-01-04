PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech (11-3, 0-1) will travel to New Mexico State (8-6, 1-0) to close out a 2-game road trip on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Pan American Center in Las Cruces, NM

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (48-31 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jason Hooten (21-25 in his 2nd season at New Mexico State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered a 70-60 defeat at UTEP on Thursday night to open league play.

In the defeat, the Bulldogs turned the basketball over 20 times and allowed 11 offensive rebounds.

The Miners scored 24 points off the 20 Tech turnovers and only turned it over 3 times themselves.

Kaden Cooper led the Bulldogs with 14 points in 30 minutes of action.

Scouting the Aggies

New Mexico State opened league play with a 75-71 home win over Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Christian Cook and Peter Filipovity combined for 45 points on the evening.

Cook is averaging 15.4 points per game this season while shooting 42% from 3-point range.

Robert Carpenter came off the bench to score 8 points and pull down 10 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

---

