PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech (19-10, 8-8) will host New Mexico State (16-13, 9-7) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (56-38 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

New Mexico State HC | Jason Hooten (29-32 in his 2nd season at New Mexico State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 90-66 victory of Sam Houston State in its last game on Saturday.

All five Bulldog starters scored in double-figures for the the first time since 2018.

AJ Bates, making his third career start, led the way with 20 points and 9 assists.

Al Green was fantastic as well scoring 19 points and knocking down four 3-point field goals. Green is shooting 47% from 3-point range during CUSA play which ranks second in the conference.

Scouting the Aggies

Jason Hooten's team has won four of its last five games. The Aggies defeated Western Kentucky 65-47 in their most recent game on Saturday.

Christian Cook continues to pace the team offensively averaging 13.4 points per game.

The Aggies are #1 in Conference USA in both defensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage defense.

---

