PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs North Texas

Louisiana Tech (20-7, 10-4) will travel to North Texas (21-4, 14-1) for a HUGE Conference USA match-up on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | WatchStadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Super Pit in Denton, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (149-72 in 7 seasons as a HC, 149-72 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

North Texas HC | Grant McCasland (120-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 100-55 in 5 seasons at North Texas)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned an 83-79 victory at Rice on Thursday night.

In the victory, 4 Bulldogs scored in double-figures led by Kenneth Lofton Jr. with 16 points.

Amorie Archibald (14 pts), Cobe Williams (12 pts) and Keaston Willis (11 pts) were also in double-figures.

Willis is averaging 15 points and shooting 51% from 3-point range over his last 11 games.

Scouting the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas enters its match-up with Louisiana Tech having won its last 13 games.

Tylor Perry continues to pace the Mean Green averaging 14 points per game.

Grant McCasland's club is one of the top defensive teams in the country allowing only 55.6 points per game.

In the last meeting between the two teams, North Texas erased a 17-point deficit and earned a 64-63 win after Perry connected on a 3-pointer with less than 5 seconds remaining in the game.

