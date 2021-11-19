PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Northwestern State

Louisiana Tech (2-1) will travel to Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, LA to take on Northwestern State (1-3) Friday night.

Game Time | 7:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | NSU TV/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Location | Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (131-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 131-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Mike McConathy (322-357 in 22 seasons as a HC, 322-357 in 22 seasons at Northwestern State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated Jarvis Christian 91-63 Monday night to move to 2-1 overall.

In the win, Keaston Willis scored a team-high 19 points. Willis has connected on 42% of his 3-point field goals over his first 3 games in a Bulldog uniform.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. recored his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Lofton Jr. is pacing the Bulldogs early on with 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Crawford was injured in the match-up against Jarvis Christian and his status is unknown at this point.

If Crawford is out for an extended period the Bulldogs will rely on Amorie Archibald (9.3 ppg), David Green (8.3 ppg), Kaleb Stewart (5.7 ppg) and Cobe Williams (3.0 ppg) to take on larger scoring roles offensively.

Scouting the Northwestern State Demons

Northwestern State enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 1-3 overall.

The Demons fell 95-48 at SMU Monday night.

Kendal Coleman, a Shreveport, LA native, is pacing the Demons averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Coleman is the lone player averaging double figures for Mike McConathy's squad.

This will be the 146th meeting between Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State.

Louisiana Tech has won 34 of the past 39 contests between the two teams.

---

