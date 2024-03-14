Louisiana Tech (13-5) will host Northwestern State (5-12) in a 3-game non-conference series in Ruston this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (236-147 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Chris Bertrand (5-12 in his 1st season at NSU)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (2-0, 3.05) vs Northwestern State RHP Chase Prestwich (2-2, 7.66), LA Tech RHP Jacob Havern (1-1, 4.66) vs Northwestern State RHP Dawson Flowers (1-1, 6.06), LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak (2-0, 5.79) vs Northwestern State RHP Dylan Marionneaux (0-3, 4.70)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.373, 2 HR, 25 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.358, 6 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.383, 5 HR, 25 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.306, 3 HR, 17 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-1, 1.32), RHP Nate Crider (1-0, 2.35)

The Bulldogs suffered losses to Northwestern State and UL-Lafayette in midweek matchups this week.

The Tech pitching staff allowed 10 runs per game in the defeats and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Luke Nichols will step into the Friday night role on the mound and will look to set the tone for the series.

Scouting the Demons

Key Players | DH Bo Willis (.348, 2 HR, 17 RBI), 2B Rocco Gump (.311, 3 HR, 15 RBI), LF Balen Valentine (.273, 0 HR, 0 RBI), RHP Alejandro Marquez (0-0, 0.00), RHP Connor Bivins (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Northwestern State is off to a 5-12 start under first-year HC Chris Bertrand.

The Demons defeated Louisiana Tech 11-5 in its most recent game on Tuesday night.

Reese Lipoma, Rocco Gump, Daniel Young, Samuel Stephenson, and Cole Hill each had 2 RBI in the win.

---

