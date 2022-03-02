PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs ODU

Louisiana Tech (20-8, 11-5) will host ODU (12-17, 7-9) on Senior Night inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CUSA.tv/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (149-73 in 7 seasons as a HC, 149-73 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

ODU HC | Jeff Jones (537-398 in 30 seasons as a HC, 180-111 in 9 seasons at ODU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell in its last contest at North Texas 56-49 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs really struggled on the offensive end of the floor shooting 39% from the floor and committed 14 turnovers.

Couple that with the fact that North Texas got to the free throw line 23 times compared to Tech's 14 times and it was just too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.

Kenneth Lofton Jr led the Bulldogs with 13 points and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Amorie Archibald and Exavian Christon will play their final game at home in a Bulldog uniform on Wednesday night.

Archibald will make his 151st career appearance in a Bulldog uniform against the Monarchs, while Christon will be playing in his 117th career game.

Scouting the ODU Monarchs

ODU enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech having won its last two games.

The Monarchs defeated FAU (70-51) and FIU (83-63) at home this past weekend.

C.J. Keyser has paced the Monarchs all year on the offensive end averaging 14.1 points per game.

The North Carolina Central transfer is also averaging a career-high 1.6 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season.

Austin Trice (13.1 ppg) and Kalu Ezikpe (11.4 ppg) round out the Monarchs that are averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

