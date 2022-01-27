PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (15-4, 6-1) will host Rice (11-7, 4-3) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (144-69 in 7 seasons as a HC, 144-69 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Rice HC | Scott Pera (61-80 in 5 seasons as a HC, 61-80 in 5 seasons at Rice)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 83-76 to UAB for its first conference loss on Saturday.

In the defeat, the Bulldogs had 18 turnovers and shot an unacharateristically 18/30 (60%) from the free throw line.

Amorie Archibald (27 pts, 6 rebs) and Kenneth Lofton Jr (24 pts, 10 rebs) led the way for Tech in the defeat.

Louisiana Tech is 18-7 all-time against Rice on the hardwood.

Scouting the Rice Owls

The Owls split a pair of games last week against Old Dominion and Charlotte.

Rice beat Old Dominion 77-69 on Thursday night before falling to Charlotte 67-64 on Saturday.

Carl Pierre (15.4 ppg) and Travis Evee (15.1 ppg) lead a potent offensive attack for Scott Pera's club.

Pierre (45.4%) and Evie (43.4%) are two of the top three-point shooters in the entire country.

The Owls are averaging 76.5 points per game during the 2021-2022 season.

