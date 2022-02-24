PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4) will travel to Rice (14-12, 6-8) for a Conference USA showdown on Thursday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | WatchStadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (148-72 in 7 seasons as a HC, 148-72 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Rice HC | Scott Pera (64-85 in 5 seasons as a HC, 64-85 in 5 seasons at Rice)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 95-71 in its last outing on Saturday night.

Keaston Willis led the Bulldogs with 30 points on 10/14 shooting from the field. The sharpshooter connected on 8/12 shots from 3-point range.

Cobe Williams added 19 points on 7/11 shooting from the field in the victory.

The Bulldogs defeated the Owls 80-63 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on January 27th.

In the victory, Louisiana Tech committed only 6 turnovers on the offensive end. Winning the turnover battle will be a key for the Bulldogs if they are to win tonight.

Scouting the Rice Owls

Rice enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech having lost its last 3 games.

In its most recent game at FIU, the Owls fell 80-78.

Travis Evee led the way with 20 points and 3 assists.

The Owls shoot 38% from 3-point range for the season.

Rice was only 4/26 from 3 against Louisiana Tech on January 27th. For the Owls to win on Thursday night, Scott Pera's team will need to get its perimeter game going with a high level of efficiency.

