PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Rust College

Louisiana Tech (10-2) will host Rust College (3-8) in its final non-conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (47-30 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Rust College HC | Howard White Jr. (14-23 in his 2nd season at Rust)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated Grand Canyon 74-66 to improve to 10-2 on the season on Monday night.

Sean Newman Jr. was spectacular in the victory scoring a career-high 25 points and dishing out 9 assists.

Newman Jr. ranks second nationally averaging 9.0 assists per game.

Daniel Batcho was Daniel Batcho scoring 19 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and blocking 3 shots.

The Bulldogs rank 18th in the country shooting 50.2% from the field on the offensive end of the floor this season.

Scouting the Bearcats

Rust College come into the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 3-8 overall this season.

The Bearcats compete in the HBCU Athletic Conference.

Jordan Fordyuce is leading the team in scoring averaging 14.7 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field.

Jayden Stephens was spectacular in a 74-72 victory over Virgin Islands in the Bearcats last game scoring 32 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.



---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Rust College on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.