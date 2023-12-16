Louisiana Tech (9-2) will look to take its winning ways on the road Saturday night at St. Louis (6-5).

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (24-20 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

St. Louis HC | Travis Ford (139-94 in his 8th season at Saint Louis)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech played perhaps its most complete game of the season in defeating Southeastern 89-60 on Tuesday night.

Tahlik Chavez was terrific yet again scoring 22 points in 27 minutes of action. The sharpshooter was 6/8 from downtown and is 20/40 (50%) from 3 over his last 6 games.

Isaiah Crawford stuff the box score again with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

Sean Newman also returned to the lineup for Tech after missing the previous 3 games due to injury. Newman had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 0 turnovers in 20 minutes off the bench.

Tech held Southeastern to 38% shooting from the field. It marked the 8th time this season that the Bulldogs have held an opponent to less than 40% shooting from the field, which is 1st nationally.

Scouting the Saint Louis Billikens

Travis Ford's club opened the year at 4-0 but have dropped 5 of their last 7 games. The rough stretch coincides with an injury occurring leading scorer Sincere Parker who was averaging 17.3 points per game.

Parker will not play on Saturday night.

Gibson Jimerson is the name to watch on the offensive end of the floor. Jimerson has eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games and is shooting 39% from 3.

Bruce Zhang, a 7-foot freshman from China, will be in charge of handling Tech's Daniel Batcho in the post. Zhang had a career-high 2 blocks in the Billikens win over Hofstra last Saturday.

