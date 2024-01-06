Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Bulldogs finished the non-conference portion of their schedule at 10-5 overall.

Louisiana Tech wrapped up its non-conference slate with a 96-55 victory over Dallas Christian on Wednesday night.

Sam Houston State HC | Chris Mudge (7-8 in his 1st season at Sam Houston State)

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (25-23 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Louisiana Tech (10-5) will travel to Sam Houston State (7-8) for its first Conference USA match-up on Saturday evening.

Daniel Batcho has also been terrific in his 13 games in a Bulldog uniform averaging 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Batcho has a team-high 6 double-doubles this season.

Tahlik Chavez rounds out the Bulldogs averaging double-figures in scoring averaging 11.5 points per game.

On defensive end of the floor is where Talvin Hester's squad has been the most impressive. Tech is allowing only 63.6 points per game and opponents are only shooting 38.4% from the field.

Scouting the Sam Houston State Bearkats

After winning 26 games a season ago, the Bearkats are off to a slower start under first-year head coach Chris Mudge during the 2023-2024 season.

In Mudge's first season, Sam Houston State is averaging 71.1 points per game.

Davon Barnes (14.3 ppg) and Lamar Wilkerson (12.9 ppg) are the two Bearkats that are averaging double-figures in scoring.

Opponents are averaging 72.2 points on 44.5 % shooting from the field against Sam Houston State

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 69.5% chance at winning against Sam Houston State on Saturday.

---

