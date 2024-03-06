Louisiana Tech (21-8, 11-3) will play host to Sam Houston State (18-11, 11-3) with the Conference USA regular season championship on the line Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (36-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Sam Houston State HC | Chris Mudge (18-11 in his 1st season at Sam Houston State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 90-84 in its last game on February 28th.

Isaiah Crawford led the way on both ends of the floor with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 40 minutes of play.

Sean Newman played the best game of his Bulldog career with 19 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block in 38 minutes.

Tahlik Chavez (16 pts), Daniel Batcho (15 pts), and Tyler Henry (11 pts) rounded out the Bulldogs that scored in double-figures in the victory.

Tech connected 16/17 (94%) free throws in the second half to help squeak out the tight road win.

Scouting the Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State, like Louisiana Tech, has won five games in a row.

Lamar Wilkerson and Davon Barnes continue to pace the Bearkats on the offensive end of the floor.

Wilkerson is averaging 14.1 points per game, and Barnes is chipping in 13.9 on a nightly basis.

The Bearkats defeated Louisiana Tech 81-77 back on January 6th to open conference play for both teams.

Wilkerson and Barnes combined for 39 points in that one.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 87.2% at earning a victory over Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Sam Houston State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



