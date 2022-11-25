Louisiana Tech (3-2) will be back in action on Friday afternoon when it travels to Samford (6-0) for a non-conference match-up.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 2:00 PM

Location | Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, AL

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech earned an 80-75 victory over Alabama A&M for its first road victory of the season on Wednesday night.

In the victory, Terran Williams came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points on 6/7 shooting from 3 in 16 minutes of action.

Cobe Williams returned to the lineup after a one-game suspension and added 16 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech did turn the basketball over 22 times in the win. Limiting turnovers will be a huge key against Samford on Friday.



SAMFORD PREVIEW

The Bulldogs come in at 6-0 overall and most recently defeated Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday afternoon.

Ques Glover and Jermaine Marshall lead the team in scoring both averaging 13 points per game.

The Bulldogs have limited opposing teams to only 37% shooting across their first six games this season.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue