PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Samford
Louisiana Tech (3-2) will be back in action on Friday afternoon when it travels to Samford (6-0) for a non-conference match-up.
GAME INFO
Tip-off Time | 2:00 PM
Location | Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, AL
TV/Streaming | ESPN+
Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM
LA TECH PREVIEW
Louisiana Tech earned an 80-75 victory over Alabama A&M for its first road victory of the season on Wednesday night.
In the victory, Terran Williams came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points on 6/7 shooting from 3 in 16 minutes of action.
Cobe Williams returned to the lineup after a one-game suspension and added 16 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals for the Bulldogs.
Louisiana Tech did turn the basketball over 22 times in the win. Limiting turnovers will be a huge key against Samford on Friday.
SAMFORD PREVIEW
The Bulldogs come in at 6-0 overall and most recently defeated Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday afternoon.
Ques Glover and Jermaine Marshall lead the team in scoring both averaging 13 points per game.
The Bulldogs have limited opposing teams to only 37% shooting across their first six games this season.

