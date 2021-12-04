PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Santa Clara

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will travel to Santa Clara, CA for a non-conference match-up with Santa Clara (6-2) Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 4:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | WCC Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Leavey Center in Santa Clara, CA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (134-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 134-67 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Santa Clara HC | Herb Sendek (495-369 in 28 seasons as a HC, 82-74 in 5 seasons at Santa Clara)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated Texas Southern 87-60 on Wednesday night.

In the win, David Green came off the bench to score 19 points in 21 minutes of action.

Green hit a career-high 5 three-pointers and is shooting 39% from three for the season.

Tech's bench scored a season-high 44 points.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. continues to lead the Bulldogs averaging 17.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Scouting the Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 6-2 overall in 2021-2022.

The Broncos have impressive non-conference wins over Stanford (88-72), Nevada (96-74) and TCU (85-66) in the early going.

Herb Sendek's squad defeated Hawaii 70-58 in its last game on Tuesday.

Jalen Williams is leading the team in scoring averaging 19.1 points per game on 54% shooting from the field.

Williams scored 30 points in 37 minutes of action against Hawaii.

Josip Vrankic (16.3 ppg), Keshawn Justice (14.8 ppg) and PJ Pipes (13.3 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring for a Broncos team that is averaging 78.3 points per game.

Vrankic has missed the last 5 game due to injury.

The Broncos are a member of the West Coast Conference that includes Gonzaga, St. Mary's, BYU and others.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Santa Clara. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue