Louisiana Tech (9-3) will look to bounce back with a win at Seattle (6-5) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 9:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Redhawks Center in Seattle, WA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (24-21 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Seattle HC | Chris Victor (49-26 in his 3rd season at Seattle)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking 75-74 loss at Saint Louis on Saturday night.

In a game that the Bulldogs trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, Tech rallied down the stretch to take a 6-point lead with less than 1 minute to play.

However, the Billikens took advantage of a couple of missed free throws, and Terrance Hargroved nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to sink the 'Dogs by 1.

Daniel Batcho and Isaiah Crawford led the way with 18 points apiece in the loss.

Tech became the first team since 2009 to finish a game with zero turnovers.

Scouting the Seattle Redhawks

The Redhawks enter the game against Louisiana Tech at 6-5 overall.

Chris Victor's team, like Louisiana Tech, dropped a heartbreaker 100-99 in double overtime to Washington on Sunday night.

Cameron Tyson leads five Redhawks averaging double-figures in points averaging 17.9 points per game.

Alex Schumacher (13.2 ppg), John Christofilis (12.0 ppg), Brandton Chatfield (11.6), and Kobe Williamson (10.4 ppg) round out the group of double-digit scores.



---

