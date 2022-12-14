PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs SFA
Louisiana Tech (6-3) will return home for a match-up with SFA (5-4) on Wednesday night.
GAME INFO
Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM
Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA
TV/Streaming | ESPNU
Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM
LA TECH PREVIEW
Louisiana Tech suffered a 92-65 defeat at Wyoming on Saturday night to end a 5-game winning streak.
Not much went right for the Bulldogs as the Cowboys shot 52% from the field and 40% from 3.
David Green returned from injury and was a bright spot for Talvin Hester's club offensively. The Apopka, FL native scored 21 points on 7/9 shooting In only 16 minutes of action.
SFA PREVIEW
Kyle Keller's club comes in at 5-4 overall after defeating Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks are averaging 79.2 points per game this season.
Sadaidriene Hall is leading the way offensively averaging 13 points per game.

