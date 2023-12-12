Louisiana Tech (8-2) will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts Southeastern (2-7) on Tuesday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (23-20 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Southeastern HC | David Kiefer (55-77 in his 5th season at Southeastern)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeat UL-Lafayette 72-67 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Tahlik Chavez was sensational scoring a season-high 30 points on 9/13 shooting from the field. The Arlington, TX native is shooting 44% from 3 over his last 5 games.

Daniel Batcho also had a solid afternoon with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block. Batcho was 8/8 from the free throw line.

Louisiana Tech was able to overcome a fierce ULL comeback in the second half that saw the Cajuns nearly erase a 19-point deficit.

For the afternoon, Talvin Hester's club struggled defensively and allowed the Cajuns to shoot 51% from 2-point range (2nd worst this season) and 38% from 3-point range (worst this season). Out-rebounding ULL by 17 was a deciding factor in Tech hanging on for the victory.

Scouting the Southeastern Lions

David Kiefer's club has lost 7 of its last 8 games and are 0-5 on the road this season.

The Lions lost 69-44 to Southern in its last game on Saturday.

Roger McFarlane leads the Lions in scoring averaging 13.8 points per game. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native is shooting 39% from the field.

Nick Caldwell is chipping in with 12.4 points per game and is shooting 41% from 3-point range.

