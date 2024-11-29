PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Southern

Louisiana Tech (7-0) will be back at home for a contest against Southern (2-4) on Saturday morning.

Game Time | 10:30 AM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assemble Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (44-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Southern HC | Kevin Johnson (20-18 in his 2nd season at Southern)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech completed 3-game at the Gulf Coast Showcase with a 78-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start this season, which is the best start for the program since 1984.

Daniel Batcho continues to pace the Bulldogs offensively averaging 19.9 points per game.

Kaden Cooper is leading the team in rebounding averaging 8.7 boards per game.

Sean Newman is leading the team in assists averaging 8.9 assists per game.

Scouting the Jaguars

Southern comes into the contest on Saturday at 2-4 overall. Both wins for the Jaguars have come against non-D1 competition while the losses have come against South Dakota, Iowa, East Texas A&M, and Texas A&M.

The Jags are averaging 87.8 points per game on 48.3 % shooting from the field.

Tidjiane Dioumassi leads the team in scoring averaging 10.5 points per game.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Southern on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.