Louisiana Tech (5-2) will return to the court after five days off to host Southern (3-4) on Friday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech is playing really well having won four straight games, including three on the road last week.

Cobe Williams continues to pace the Bulldogs on the offensive end averaging 17.8 points per game.

Isaiah Crawford is also off to a strong start averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Defensively, Louisiana Tech is forcing a whopping 19.7 turnovers per game.

SOUTHERN PREVIEW

Southern comes in at 3-4 overall but don't let the record fool you. The Jaguars earned a huge road victory at Cal on November 18th.

Sean Woods, the head coach for the Jaguars, will play a rotation that will go as deep as 12 players at times.

Bryson Etienne has paced the club in scoring with 13.4 points per game on 41% shooting from the field.

