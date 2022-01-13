PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (13-3, 4-0) will return home Thursday night to square-off with Southern Miss (5-9, 1-1) in Conference USA action.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (142-68 in 7 seasons as a HC, 142-68 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Jay Ladner (98-136 in 8 seasons as a HC, 22-48 in 3 seasons at Southern Miss)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech moved to 4-0 in C-USA play with a 79-63 victory over UTSA on Saturday.

Amorie Archibald was the star for the Bulldogs finishing with a career-high 31 points on 12/14 shooting from the field.

The Deltona, FL native also went 6/6 from 3-point range and is now shooting 40% for the season.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 12 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 27 minutes of action for the 'Dogs.

Louisiana Tech has won 13 of its last 15 games against Southern Miss.

Scouting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss is 5-9 overall in 2021-2022 with its best win coming against UNC-Wilmington on November 24th.

The Golden Eagles picked up a 74-73 road win against UTSA last Thursday night, but fell to UTEP 87-54 on Saturday.

Tyler Stevenson is averaging 12.2 point and 8.5 rebounds to pace Jay Ladner's squad.

