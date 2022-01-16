PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (14-3, 5-0) will travel to Hattiesburg, MS to square-off with Southern Miss (5-10, 1-2) in Conference USA action on Sunday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, MS

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (143-68 in 7 seasons as a HC, 143-68 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Jay Ladner (98-137 in 8 seasons as a HC, 22-47 in 3 seasons at Southern Miss)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech moved to 5-0 in C-USA play with an 80-57 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday night.

Keaston Willis led the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points on 8/16 shooting from the field.

David Green came off the bench to score 17 points in 17 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs shot 46% from the field and had 21 assists on 30 made field goals in the contest.

Louisiana Tech has won 14 of its last 16 games against Southern Miss.

Scouting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss continued to struggle on the hardwood Thursday night as it dropped an 80-57 decision to Louisiana Tech.

The Golden Eagles have now lost 6 games in 2021-2022 by at least 20 points.

Tyler Stevenson was a bright spot against the Bulldogs scoring 17 points and pulling down 6 rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. came off the bench and had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 26 minutes of action.

The Golden Eagles last defeated Louisiana Tech 73-71 (OT) on February 9, 2019 in Hattiesburg.

---

