Louisiana Tech (2-1) will host Southern Utah (1-2) in non-conference action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (17-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

Southern Utah HC | Rob Jeter (1-2 in his 1st season at Southern Utah)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 73-63 win at ULM on Thursday night.

In the win, Isaiah Crawford was spectacular with 24 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

The CUSA Preseason Player of the Year is averaging 17 points per game on 62% shooting from the field through the first three games of the season.

Daniel Batcho also made his season debut and chipped in 12 points and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Jaylin Henderson continue to pace the Bulldogs offensively averaging 17.3 points per game off the bench.

Scouting Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds fell to 1-2 with a 93-84 loss at Utah State last Tuesday.

Rob Jeter's squad brings a balanced scoring attack to Ruston on Tuesday afternoon as five players are averaging double-figures in scoring.

Prophet Johnson is leading the way with 16.3 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field.

Dominique Ford (15.7 ppg), Zion Young (13 ppg), Braden Housley (12.7 ppg), and Parsa Fallah (11.3 ppg) round out the group of Thunderbirds averaging in double-figures.

