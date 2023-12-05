Louisiana Tech (5-2) will travel to Stephen F. Austin (5-3) for a non-conference match-up on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, TX

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (21-20 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

SFA HC | Kyle Keller (150-72 in his 8th season at SFA)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

The Bulldogs earned a 68-55 victory over Nicholls on Saturday afternoon.

Playing without Sean Newman and Tyler Henry, Tech limited the Colonels to 34% shooting to earn the victory.

Offensively, Tahlik Chavez had his best game of the season with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Daniel Batcho picked up his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Isaiah Crawford played a completed game with 11 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds in 37 minutes.

Scouting the SFA Lumberjacks

Kyle Keller's team earned a 79-74 OT win over Abilene Christian in their last game on Saturday.

Sadaidriene Hall leads the team in scoring averaging 13.1 points per game. Hall also leads the Lumberjacks in rebounding averaging 6.8 per game.

Latrell Rossell is shooting 42% from 3-point range while averaging 11.8 points per game.

---

