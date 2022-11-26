Louisiana Tech (4-2) will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when it takes on Tennessee Southern (6-1) in Birmingham, AL.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 3:00 PM

Location | Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, AL

TV/Streaming | NA

Radio | LA Athletics App

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech defeated Samford 79-76 to earn its fourth win of the season on Friday afternoon.

The trio of Cobe Williams, Isaiah Crawford, and Keaston Willis was phenomenal in the victory.

Williams led the way with 25 points on 7/11 shooting from the field in 30 minutes of action.

Crawford added 22 points and 8 rebounds while Willis chipped in with 17 points of his own.

TENNESSEE SOUTHERN PREVIEW

The Firehawks come in at 6-1 overall after defeating Cumberland 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Kavion Hancock is averaging 20.1 points per game on 56% shooting from the field.

The 5'11 guard is also shooting 49% from 3-point range.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue