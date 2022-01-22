PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UAB

Louisiana Tech (15-3, 6-0) will host UAB (15-4, 5-1) in a crucial Conference USA match-up Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (144-68 in 7 seasons as a HC, 144-68 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Andy Kennedy (303-180 in 15 seasons as a HC, 37-11 in 2 seasons at UAB)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

After two wins against Southern Miss last week, Louisiana Tech is now 15-3 overall and 6-0 in C-USA action.

The Bulldogs hold a 1/2-game lead over UAB in the West Division of C-USA.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Amorie Archibald is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting a career-high 47% from the field.

Tech swept UAB at home a season ago winning 70-58 and 69-64 on consecutive nights in mid-February.

Scouting the UAB Blazers

UAB, the preseason favorite in C-USA, has lived up to expectations to this point during the 2021-2022 season.

The Blazers lone C-USA loss came at Rice 85-80 on January 8th.

Jordan Walker (16.9 ppg), Quan Jackson (11.2 ppg) and KJ Buffen (10.4 ppg) all average double-figures in scoring for Andy Kennedy's squad.

The Blazers are averaging 10.6 steals per game on the defensive end and will be looking to turn Tech turnovers into quick points on the other end throughout the contest Saturday.

The rebounding and turnover margins will be huge for UAB's chances of winning against Louisiana Tech.

