PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UAB

Louisiana Tech (21-8, 12-5) will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on UAB (23-7, 13-4) in the regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Bartow Arena in Birmingham, AL

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (150-73 in 7 seasons as a HC, 150-73 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Andy Kennedy (311-183 in 15 seasons as a HC, 45-14 in 2 seasons at UAB)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 67-54 victory over Old Dominion in its home finale on Wednesday night.

After struggling offensively and scoring only 25 points in the first half, the Bulldogs erupted for 42 points in the second half to cruise to a convincing win.

Cobe Williams led three Bulldogs in double-figures with 19 points. The Dallas, TX native was 5/6 from 3-point range.

Amorie Archibald added 18 points for the Bulldogs, while Keaston Willis chipped in with 12 to round out the players in double-figures for Tech.

Scouting the UAB Blazers

UAB enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech having won its last 3 games.

The Blazers have clinched the 2-seed for the Conference USA tournament in Frisco next week.

Jelly Walker continues to pace the Blazers on the offensive end as he's averaging 19.2 points per game.

Walker scored a game-high 36 points in UAB's victory at Louisiana Tech in January.

Quan Jackson (11.6 ppg) and KJ Buffen (10.4 ppg) are also averaging double-figures for Andy Kennedy's club

UAB is averaging 9.8 steals per game on the defensive end. Getting out in transition after turnovers will be a key for the Blazers on Saturday.

