PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UAB

Louisiana Tech (24-9) and UAB (26-7) will square-off for the Conference USA Tournament Championship on Saturday night.

Game Time | 7:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (153-74 in 7 seasons as a HC, 153-74 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Andy Kennedy (314-183 in 15 seasons as a HC, 48-14 in 2 seasons at UAB)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs & Blazers

Two rivals.

One game.

One NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Let's go.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with UAB. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue