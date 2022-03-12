PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UAB
Louisiana Tech (24-9) and UAB (26-7) will square-off for the Conference USA Tournament Championship on Saturday night.
Game Time | 7:30 PM
TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | The Star in Frisco, TX
LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (153-74 in 7 seasons as a HC, 153-74 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)
UAB HC | Andy Kennedy (314-183 in 15 seasons as a HC, 48-14 in 2 seasons at UAB)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs & Blazers
Two rivals.
One game.
One NCAA Tournament berth on the line.
Let's go.
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with UAB. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.
Sign-up here.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue