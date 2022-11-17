Louisiana Tech (1-1) will travel to Lafayette to take on UL-Lafayette (3-0) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 7:00 PM

Location | Cajun Dome in Lafayette, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech fell 64-55 at #23 Texas Tech on Monday night. The defeat marked Louisiana Tech's first loss of the 2022-2023 season.

Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in 24 minutes of play.

Williams is leading all Tech scorers through two games with 16 points per game on 56% shooting from the field.

UL-LAFAYETTE PREVIEW

The Cajuns come in at 3-0 overall with wins over Centenary, Havard, and East Tennessee State.

Jordan Brown has been spectacular thus far averaging 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Brown had 30 points and 6 rebounds against the Bulldogs last season.

PREVIOUS MATCH-UP

Louisiana Tech defeated UL-Lafayette 78-69 on December 11th of last season.

In the victory, Cobe Williams had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 33 minutes of action.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. also added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

