Louisiana Tech (7-2) will host UL-Lafayette (5-3) in a non-conference matchup inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (22-20 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Bob Marlin (252-178 in his 14th season at UL-Lafayette)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned hard-fought road win 56-49 at SFA on Tuesday night.

In the victory, the Bulldogs limited the Lumberjacks to only 22% shooting from the field.

Defensively, Tech ranks 10th nationally in scoring defense and 5th nationally in field goal % defense.

Isaiah Crawford continued his solid play against SFA scoring 19 points and pulling down 6 rebounds.

Daniel Batcho recorded his 4th double-double of the season with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Scouting the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Bob Marlin's club has had a long layoff since its last game on November 30th at Samford. The Cajuns lost that game 88-65.

Kobe Julien, two-time Sun Belt Player of the Week this season, is leading the way offensively averaging 19.9 points per game.

Joe Charles (11.9 ppg) and Themus Folks (11.3 ppg) are the other two Cajuns scoring in double-figures through eight games.

UL-Lafayette comes into the contest on Saturday shooting a solid 38.5% from 3-point range.

