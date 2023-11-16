Louisiana Tech (1-1) will make the short trip down I-20 for a match-up with UL-Monroe (1-1) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (16-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

ULM HC | Keith Richard (153-253 in 13+ seasons at ULM)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 100-43 victory over Lyon College in its last game on Monday night.

In the victory, Isaiah Crawford scored 21 points and became the 45th member of the 1,000-point club at Louisiana Tech.

Jaylin Henderson continued his hot play to start the year with 24 points in 19 minutes of action. Henderson is averaging 20 points per game through 2 games.

Devin See came off the bench to score 18 points on 6/8 shooting from the field.

Daniel Batcho was granted his waiver from the NCAA on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to see his first action in a Bulldog uniform on Thursday night. The 6'11-forward 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game at Texas Tech a season ago.

Scouting UL-Monroe

After falling to Houston in its opener, the Warhawks bounced back with a 74-64 victory at Central Michigan on Saturday.

Tyreke Locure is doing little bit of everything so far this season averaging 10 point, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals per game.

Nika Metskhvarishvili rounds out the Warhawks that are averaging in double-figures scoring 10 points per game as well.

