PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs ULM

Louisiana Tech (3-1) will host ULM (2-2) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Wednesday night in the final game of the Lanky Wells Classic.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (132-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 132-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

ULM HC | Keith Richard (280-332 in 21 seasons as a HC, 130-215 in 12 seasons at ULM)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned an 83-64 victory over Northwestern State in Natchitoches on Friday night.

In the win, Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Lofton Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in 24.3 minutes a game.

Amorie Achibald (17 pts) and Keaston Willis (15 pts) also scored in double-figures for Tech.

The Bulldogs were 15/18 (83%) from the free throw line in the win over the Demons.

Scouting the ULM Warhawks

ULM is coming into the game off a 96-66 win over Northwestern State on Monday.

Koreem Ozier, Trey Boston and Nika Metskhvarishvili led the Warhawks with 15 points each.

Thomas Howell (13 pts), Andre Jones (13 pts) and Reginald Gee (10 pts) also scored in double-figures.

Howell pulled down 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Louisiana Tech defeated ULM 78-62 in Monroe last season.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Northwestern State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue