PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UMass

Louisiana Tech (2-0) will travel to Long Island, NY for a neutral court matchup with UMass (1-1) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 5:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | MSG SportsNet/MSG+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (39-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

UMass HC | Frank Martin (36-28 in his 3rd season at UMass, 324-229 in 17+ seasons overall)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech went on the road and earned a 92-77 win at UT-Arlington on Saturday night.

Daniel Batcho led the way offensively with a career-high 28 points and 7 rebounds.

Amaree Abram chipped in with 23 points (20 in second half) on 8/14 shooting from the field.

Will Jeffress did a little bit of everything from his forward spot with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Sean Newman continued to control the tempo at an elite level with 10 points, 11 assists and 0 turnovers.

Scouting the Minutemen

Frank Martin's team comes into the matchup 1-1 overall after defeating New Hampshire to open the season and falling to West Virginia on Friday.

Rahsool Diggins is leading the way offensively averaging 22 points per game. The Philadelphia native is shooting 44% from 3-point range.

UMass was picked to finish 9th in the preseason A-10 basketball poll picked by the league's coaches.

---

