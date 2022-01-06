PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0) will travel to El Paso, TX for a match-up against UTEP (7-6, 0-1) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 9:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (140-68 in 7 seasons as a HC, 140-68 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (141-120 in 9 seasons as a HC, 7-6 in 1 season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 74-73 win in its last game against Western Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bulldogs erased a 17-point second half deficit to earn the win.

To take it a step further, Tech trailed by 12 with only 4:09 remaining in the game.

Cobe Williams finished with 18 points (8 in the final 54 seconds, including a game-tying 3 with 12 seconds remaining) on 7/10 shooting from the field. Williams averaged 20 points per game in wins over Marshall and WKU last week on his way to being name C-USA Player of the Week.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes of play in the win against WKU. Lofton Jr. hit 2 free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining in the game to give the Bulldogs the victory.

Scouting the UTEP Miners

Joe Golding has the Miners off to a 7-6 start in his first season as head coach after spending 8 seasons as the HC at Abilene Christian.

UTEP fell 75-62 at UAB in its conference opener last Thursday night.

Souley Boum averages 19.7 points per game on 35% shooting from the field to lead the Miners. Boum was a 1st Team All-CUSA selection following the 2020-2021 season.

UTEP will be missing Keonte Kennedy (foot) in Thursday night's contest against Louisiana Tech. Kennedy is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

