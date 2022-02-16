PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (18-6, 9-3) will host UTEP (14-10, 7-5) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Thursday night will mark the first time the Bulldogs have played at home since January 29th.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (147-71 in 7 seasons as a HC, 147-71 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (148-124 in 9 seasons as a HC, 14-10 in 1 season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech closed out a 3-game road swing with an 82-77 victory at Charlotte last Thursday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led four Bulldogs in double-figures with 18 points. Lofton Jr. also added 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals to his stat line in the contest.

Keaston Willis (16 pts), Cobe Williams (15 pts) and Amorie Archibald (14 pts) also scored in double-figures for Tech.

The Bulldogs defeated UTEP 64-52 in El Paso on January 6th.

Scouting the UTEP Miners

UTEP enters the match-up with Louisiana Tech having won 6 of its last 8 games.

The Miners are led by Souley Boum (19.6 ppg) and Jamal Bieniemy (16 ppg).

Boum has scored 28 points or more in 4 of his last 8 games for the Miners.

Bieniemy, a New Orleans, LA native, is shooting 38% from 3-point range. The 6'5 guard scored 28 points in Miners previous match-up against Louisiana Tech on January 6th.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with UTEP. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



