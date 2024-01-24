Louisiana Tech (13-6, 3-1) will return home to host UTEP (11-8, 2-2) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (28-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (45-40 in his 3rd season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech continued its winning ways with a 74-57 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Isaiah Crawford carried the 'Dogs a career-high 30 points (21 in second half) and season-high 5 blocks.

Dravon Mangum played his best game of the season with 10 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

Tech currently sits in a tie for first place in the conference standings at 3-1.

Scouting the UTEP Miners

UTEP enters the contest feeling good about itself after home wins over Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky last week.

Tae Hardy makes the Miners offense go and is averaging 15.6 points per game. Hardy is shooting 40% from 3-point range.

Zid Powell, a transfer from Buffalo, has been a terrific addition for Joe Golding's club and is averaging 11.4 points per game.

The Miners rank 1st nationally in forcing 19.3 turnovers per game and steals per game at 11.6.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 92.3% chance at winning against UTEP on Thursday night.

