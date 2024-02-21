Louisiana Tech (17-8, 8-3) will travel to El Paso, TX for a Conference USA matchup with UTEP (13-13, 4-7) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (33-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (47-45 in his 3rd season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 75-68 victory over FIU on Saturday afternoon to maintain its spot atop the Conference USA standings.

Isaiah Crawford continued his strong play with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 4 blocks in 36 minutes of action.

Tahlik Chavez added 22 points on 5/9 shooting from the field. The senior was also 9/11 at the free throw line.

The Bulldogs continue to be terrific on the defensive end of the floor allowing 63.5 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally.

Scouting the UTEP Miners

Joe Golding's squad comes into the matchup with Louisiana Tech having lost three of its last four games.

The Miners most recent loss came at Middle Tennessee by a score of 96-90 in 2 OT.

Tae Hardy leads the team in scoring averaging 15.7 points per game on 40.7% shooting from the field.

UTEP is forcing 19.2 turnovers per game, which ranks 1st nationally.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 74.2% at earning a victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

