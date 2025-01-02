PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (11-2) will travel to UTEP (10-3) to open Conference USA play on Thursday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (48-30 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (62-41 in his 4th season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech wrapped up non-conference play with a 108-60 victory over Rust College on December 21st.

The Bulldogs finished non-conference play at 11-2 overall.

Daniel Batcho is leading the Bulldogs in scoring averaging 20.0 points per game.

Sean Newman Jr. ranks second nationally averaging 9.8 assists per game.

The Bulldogs won 65-59 out in El Paso against the Miners last season.

Scouting the Miners

Joe Golding's team is off to a fast start in 2024-2025 at 10-3 in non-conference play.

Otis Frazier III is leading the team in scoring averaging 13.9 points per game.

Corey Camper Jr. (11.9 ppg), Ahamad Bynum (11.8 ppg), and Devon Barnes (10.4 ppg) are all averaging in double-figures in scoring as well.

Biggest difference for UTEP from last year to this year? The Miners shot 31.9% from three-point range last season and are all the way up to 41% this season.

