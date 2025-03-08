PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTEP

Louisiana Tech (19-11, 8-9) will host UTEP (17-13, 7-10) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (56-39 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

UTEP HC | Joe Golding (69-61 in his 4th season at UTEP)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 67-55 to New Mexico State on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs really struggled offensively shooting only 33% from the field and 21% from 3-point range.

Al Green led the way offensively with 13 points on 4/13 shooting from field.

Daniel Batcho and Ben Ponder will suit up at home for the final time on Saturday.

Batcho has averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in his 58 games in a Bulldog uniform.

Ponder has seen action in 14 games as a Bulldog and has scored a career-high 5 points on two separate occasions.

Scouting the Miners

UTEP comes to Ruston having dropped its last six games. The Miners fell 89-87 at Sam Houston State in its most recent game on Thursday night.

Otis Frazier III will pace the Miners on the offensive end of the floor and is averaging 13.6 points per game on 45% shooting from the field.

The Miners rank 3rd nationally in steals averaging 10.3 per game.

---

