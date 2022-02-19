PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs UTSA

Louisiana Tech (18-7, 9-4) will host UTSA (9-18, 2-12) in Conference USA action Saturday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (147-72 in 7 seasons as a HC, 147-72 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UTSA HC | Steve Henson (88-97 in 6 seasons as a HC, 88-97 in 6 seasons at UTSA)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 63-60 to UTEP on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs have now dropped 3 of their last 4 home games. The last time that happened was way back in 2011-2012.

Cobe WIlliams led Tech offensively with 19 points on 6/16 shooting from the field.

Kenneth Lofton Jr added 12 points, 16 rebounds and 3 assists in 32 minutes of action.

Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63 in San Antonio on January 8th. Amorie Archibald scored a career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs in the win.

Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA earned a 98-79 road win at Southern Miss on Thursday night. The Roadrunners outscored the Golden Eagles 22-3 in the overtime period to get the win.

Dhieu Deing scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 33 minutes of action off the bench.



Isaiah Addo-Ankrah (21 pts), Jacob Germany (16 pts), Erik Czumbel (16 pts), and Darius McNeill (14 pts) also scored in double-figures for Steven Henson's team.

