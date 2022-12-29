Louisiana Tech (7-5, 0-1) will host UTSA (6-6, 0-1) in Conference USA action on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech last took the floor 8 days ago when they defeated Jarvis Christian 108-52 in the last non-conference game of the season.

In the victory, Dravon Mangum led 5 Bulldogs in double-figures with a career-high 22 points.

Isaiah Crawford (22), Terran Williams (15), Jordan Crawford (13), and Keaston Willis (10) rounded out the group of Bulldogs in double-figures.

Jordan Crawford also added a career-high 12 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals. The Simsboro native was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for his efforts.

UTSA PREVIEW

UTSA comes into the match-up at 6-6 overall but have fallen in 3 of their last 4 games.

John Buggs III is averaging 9.8 points per game on 37% shooting from the field for the Roadrunners.

Buggs is a Homer, LA native and played his high school basketball at Summerfield.

---

